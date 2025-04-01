B-Roll; USACE provides reachback support to Lithuania mission from Engineer Research and Development Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll Description: Engineers and scientists with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Reachback Operations Center at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) based in Vicksburg, Miss., provided reachback support to the teams on the ground in Lithuania during the recent search and recovery mission where four Soldiers and their M88A2 Hercules armored vehicle were recovered from a peat bog near Pabradė, Lithuania.



Background: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was one of the many organizations that was part of the large, international team effort that went into recovering four Soldiers and their M88A2 Hercules armored vehicle that went missing near Pabradė, Lithuania.



In addition to providing their own expertise on the ground, USACE engineers on site acted as the eyes and ears for the USACE Reachback Operations Center (UROC) at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) based in Vicksburg, Miss. Based on that coordination, the reachback team of engineers and scientists at ERDC was able to develop potential engineering solutions to help the teams on the ground in their mission.