B-Roll Description: Engineers and scientists with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Reachback Operations Center at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) based in Vicksburg, Miss., provided reachback support to the teams on the ground in Lithuania during the recent search and recovery mission where four Soldiers and their M88A2 Hercules armored vehicle were recovered from a peat bog near Pabradė, Lithuania.
Background: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was one of the many organizations that was part of the large, international team effort that went into recovering four Soldiers and their M88A2 Hercules armored vehicle that went missing near Pabradė, Lithuania.
In addition to providing their own expertise on the ground, USACE engineers on site acted as the eyes and ears for the USACE Reachback Operations Center (UROC) at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) based in Vicksburg, Miss. Based on that coordination, the reachback team of engineers and scientists at ERDC was able to develop potential engineering solutions to help the teams on the ground in their mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 08:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957494
|VIRIN:
|250401-A-GH914-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110901862
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll; USACE provides reachback support to Lithuania mission from Engineer Research and Development Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.