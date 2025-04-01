What is WSEP?

U.S. Air Force Colonel Kevin “Jinx” Jamieson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Deputy Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration directorate, speaks about a Weapons System Evaluation Program at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2025. A WSEP is a formal evaluation of a squadron's ability to conduct air-to-air live fire missions in order to provide ground crews and first-time missile shooters with a unique experience to enhance readiness for real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|03.26.2025
|04.03.2025 06:48
|Package
|957489
|250326-F-GK375-7287
|DOD_110901788
|00:01:46
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|1
|1
