What is WSEP?

U.S. Air Force Colonel Kevin “Jinx” Jamieson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Deputy Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration directorate, speaks about a Weapons System Evaluation Program at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2025. A WSEP is a formal evaluation of a squadron's ability to conduct air-to-air live fire missions in order to provide ground crews and first-time missile shooters with a unique experience to enhance readiness for real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)