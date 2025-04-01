What is WSEP?

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Kevin “Jinx” Jamieson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Deputy Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration directorate, speaks about a Weapons System Evaluation Program at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2025. A WSEP is a formal evaluation of a squadron's ability to conduct air-to-air live fire missions in order to provide ground crews and first-time missile shooters with a unique experience to enhance readiness for real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 06:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957489
    VIRIN: 250326-F-GK375-7287
    Filename: DOD_110901788
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE

    USAFE
    weapons
    WSEP

