NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 13, 2025) A 15 second spot, created for American Forces Network Europe television broadcast, highlights Naval Air Station Sigonella and personnel operating onboard the base. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 06:39
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|957488
|VIRIN:
|250113-N-WF272-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110901777
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAS Sigonella 30 second TV Spot, by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
