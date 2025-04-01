NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 15, 2024) A travel video highlights snowboarding opportunities offered by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 06:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|957485
|VIRIN:
|250315-N-EH988-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110901743
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Explore Europe - Mount Etna Snowboarding and Skiing season, by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.