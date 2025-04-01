Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explore Europe - Mount Etna Snowboarding and Skiing season

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.28.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan    

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 15, 2024) A travel video highlights snowboarding opportunities offered by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 06:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 957485
    VIRIN: 250315-N-EH988-1002
    Filename: DOD_110901743
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe - Mount Etna Snowboarding and Skiing season, by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Sicily
    Etna
    snowboard
    AFN Sigonella

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download