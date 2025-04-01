Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMMC Message to Service Members in the Pacific

    JAPAN

    04.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, delivers a message to the Service Members of the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 00:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957477
    VIRIN: 250402-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110901449
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMMC Message to Service Members in the Pacific, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    SMMC
    INDOPACOM

