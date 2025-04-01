Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan-U.S. Alliance Reaches New Level with Joint Operations Command Center

    JAPAN

    03.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Japan-U.S. alliance has reached a new milestone with the establishment of the Japan Joint Operations Command Center, or JJOC. The JJOC will serve as a centralized command and control center for Japan Self-Defense Forces, enabling streamlined military operations and swift, unified responses to regional security challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 22:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 957471
    VIRIN: 250313-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110901386
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    USFJ
    JSDF
    INDOPACOM
    JJOC

