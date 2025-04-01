Japan-U.S. Alliance Reaches New Level with Joint Operations Command Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Japan-U.S. alliance has reached a new milestone with the establishment of the Japan Joint Operations Command Center, or JJOC. The JJOC will serve as a centralized command and control center for Japan Self-Defense Forces, enabling streamlined military operations and swift, unified responses to regional security challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)