Japan-U.S. Alliance Reaches New Level with Joint Operations Command Center

The Japan-U.S. alliance has reached a new milestone with the establishment of the Japan Joint Operations Command Center, or JJOC. The JJOC will serve as a centralized command and control center for Japan Self-Defense Forces, enabling streamlined military operations and swift, unified responses to regional security challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 22:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|957471
|VIRIN:
|250313-M-FO238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110901386
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
