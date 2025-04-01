Tenant Satisfaction Housing Survey update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams Housing Office provided updates on the 2025 Department of Defense Tenant Satisfaction Housing Survey March 27, 2025, as part of a resident town hall at the Family Life Center.



All on-post residents permanently assigned to Fort Gregg-Adams, living in family housing or in the barracks, are encouraged to submit a survey, which will provide feedback to help improve the quality of housing, customer service and overall resident satisfaction.