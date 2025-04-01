Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tenant Satisfaction Housing Survey update

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    The U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams Housing Office provided updates on the 2025 Department of Defense Tenant Satisfaction Housing Survey March 27, 2025, as part of a resident town hall at the Family Life Center.

    All on-post residents permanently assigned to Fort Gregg-Adams, living in family housing or in the barracks, are encouraged to submit a survey, which will provide feedback to help improve the quality of housing, customer service and overall resident satisfaction.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957455
    VIRIN: 250327-A-WA652-6911
    Filename: DOD_110900585
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Tenant Satisfaction Housing Survey update, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Quality of Life
    customer service
    Army Housing
    housing survey
    tenant satisfaction
    organizational learning

