Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) visits NSF McMurdo Station during Operation Deep Freeze

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANTARCTICA

    02.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) moors at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, during Operation Deep Freeze, Feb. 13, 2025. Operation Deep Freeze is one of many operations in the Indo-Pacific in which the U.S. military promotes security and stability across the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video to by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957452
    VIRIN: 250213-G-HT254-2001
    Filename: DOD_110900463
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: AQ
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Antarctica
    McMurdo
    Polar Star
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCG PolarOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download