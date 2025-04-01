USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) visits NSF McMurdo Station during Operation Deep Freeze

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) moors at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, during Operation Deep Freeze, Feb. 13, 2025. Operation Deep Freeze is one of many operations in the Indo-Pacific in which the U.S. military promotes security and stability across the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video to by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957452
|VIRIN:
|250213-G-HT254-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110900463
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|AQ
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.