    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star supports Operation Deep Freeze 2025

    ANTARCTICA

    03.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) and crew deploy to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2025, March 1, 2025. Polar Star completed its 28th voyage to Antarctica to support the joint military service mission to resupply and maintain the United States Antarctic Stations. Every year, a joint total force team works together to complete a successful Operation Deep Freeze in support of the U.S. National Science Foundation – the agency that manages the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 16:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957451
    VIRIN: 250301-G-HT254-1001
    Filename: DOD_110900452
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: AQ
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    icebreaker
    Polar Star
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    ODF
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCG PolarOps

