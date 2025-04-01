Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star supports Operation Deep Freeze 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) and crew deploy to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2025, March 1, 2025. Polar Star completed its 28th voyage to Antarctica to support the joint military service mission to resupply and maintain the United States Antarctic Stations. Every year, a joint total force team works together to complete a successful Operation Deep Freeze in support of the U.S. National Science Foundation – the agency that manages the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 16:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957451
|VIRIN:
|250301-G-HT254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110900452
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|AQ
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.