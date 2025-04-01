Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star supports Operation Deep Freeze 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) and crew deploy to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2025, March 1, 2025. Polar Star completed its 28th voyage to Antarctica to support the joint military service mission to resupply and maintain the United States Antarctic Stations. Every year, a joint total force team works together to complete a successful Operation Deep Freeze in support of the U.S. National Science Foundation – the agency that manages the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)