Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MTX 2-25 Final Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provide logistical support to 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, during a Field Evaluation Exercise in Mountain Training Exercise 2-25 at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, March 20 - 23, 2025. MTX 2-25 is designed to prepare units to strengthen expeditionary warfare tactics and build confidence in their abilities to operate in a cold weather, high-altitude, mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance
    Cpl. Javier Santillan)

    Contains music from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=508722093

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957449
    VIRIN: 250302-M-KG080-1002
    Filename: DOD_110900406
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTX 2-25 Final Exercise, by LCpl Javier Santillan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG, Cold Weather Training, CLB-6, MTX 2-25, USNORTHCOM, FINEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download