U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provide logistical support to 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, during a Field Evaluation Exercise in Mountain Training Exercise 2-25 at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, March 20 - 23, 2025. MTX 2-25 is designed to prepare units to strengthen expeditionary warfare tactics and build confidence in their abilities to operate in a cold weather, high-altitude, mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance
Cpl. Javier Santillan)
Contains music from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=508722093
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 15:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957449
|VIRIN:
|250302-M-KG080-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110900406
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MTX 2-25 Final Exercise, by LCpl Javier Santillan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.