MTX 2-25 Final Exercise

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provide logistical support to 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, during a Field Evaluation Exercise in Mountain Training Exercise 2-25 at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, March 20 - 23, 2025. MTX 2-25 is designed to prepare units to strengthen expeditionary warfare tactics and build confidence in their abilities to operate in a cold weather, high-altitude, mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance

Cpl. Javier Santillan)



Contains music from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=508722093