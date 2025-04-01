Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 CASCOM Best Squad/Warrior obstacle course event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    The 2025 U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command Best Squad/Warrior obstacle course event, testing physical fitness and the ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 15:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957448
    VIRIN: 250326-A-WA652-1946
    Filename: DOD_110900404
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 CASCOM Best Squad/Warrior obstacle course event, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Fitness
    Cohesion
    Best Squad
    Be All You Can Be
    CASCOM
    Obstacle Couse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download