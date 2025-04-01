Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prescribed Burns Help the Enviroment

    SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, NC has begun a series of prescribed burns to reduce brush and the risk of major fire which could threaten nearby homes and businesses.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 13:23
    Location: SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

