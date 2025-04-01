The Wyoming Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility achieved the second-highest operational readiness ranking for the 2024 fiscal year and secured the number one spot for the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 14:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957416
|VIRIN:
|250331-A-UV688-8819
|Filename:
|DOD_110899636
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Wyoming National Guard aviation ranks among top in national readiness
No keywords found.