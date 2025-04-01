Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyoming National Guard aviation ranks among top in national readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    The Wyoming Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility achieved the second-highest operational readiness ranking for the 2024 fiscal year and secured the number one spot for the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957416
    VIRIN: 250331-A-UV688-8819
    Filename: DOD_110899636
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wyoming National Guard aviation ranks among top in national readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wyoming
    Aviation
    WYNG
    Cowboyguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download