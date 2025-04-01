Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quantico CDC Active Shooter Drill B-Roll

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Child Development Centers, Marine Corps Base Quantico police officers and Marines from the Provost Martial Office Quantico conduct an active shooter drill on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 14, 2025. These drills are conducted to educate and train the Marines with the Provost Marshall Office and employees of the CDC on the proper actions to take in the event of an active shooter. (US Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957404
    VIRIN: 250214-M-VM953-9688
    Filename: DOD_110899233
    Length: 00:09:16
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Child Development Center
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    MCB Quantico
    MCBQ
    Active Shooter Drill

