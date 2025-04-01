Quantico CDC Active Shooter Drill B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Child Development Centers, Marine Corps Base Quantico police officers and Marines from the Provost Martial Office Quantico conduct an active shooter drill on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 14, 2025. These drills are conducted to educate and train the Marines with the Provost Marshall Office and employees of the CDC on the proper actions to take in the event of an active shooter. (US Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)