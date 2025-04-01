Quantico CDC Active Shooter Drill B-Roll

Child Development Centers, Marine Corps Base Quantico police officers and Marines from the Provost Martial Office Quantico conduct an active shooter drill on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 14, 2025. These drills are conducted to educate and train the Marines with the Provost Marshall Office and employees of the CDC on the proper actions to take in the event of an active shooter. (US Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)
|02.14.2025
|04.02.2025 10:29
|B-Roll
|00:09:16
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
