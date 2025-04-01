Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reds opening day flyover

    CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Two KC-135 Stratotankers, assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, perform a flyover for the Cincinnati Reds opening day game in Cincinnati, Ohio, March 27, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957403
    VIRIN: 250327-Z-UU033-3790
    Filename: DOD_110899222
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: CINCINNATI, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reds opening day flyover, by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    baseball
    air national guard
    stratotanker
    kc135
    reds
    us national guard

