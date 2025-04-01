Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101 CAB Combat Medic Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Combat Medic Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division provide medical support for the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) exercise on April 2, 2025. DART teams are responsible for recovering aircraft after they crash or become disabled and can no longer fly. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 08:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957374
    VIRIN: 250402-A-ID763-4285
    Filename: DOD_110899087
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101 CAB Combat Medic Support, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    101st Airborne Division
    68W
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    101 CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download