EODMU 8 performs parachute jump operations above NAVSTA Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (March 19, 2025)Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8 conducted free fall and static line jump operations onboard Naval Station Rota, Mar. 19th, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kayla Hepburn)
03.19.2025
04.02.2025
|Newscasts
|957373
|250320-N-AA105-1001
|DOD_110899085
|00:01:00
ES
|0
|0
