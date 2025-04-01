Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EODMU 8 performs parachute jump operations above NAVSTA Rota

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    03.19.2025

    Video by Seaman Kayla Hepburn 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (March 19, 2025)Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8 conducted free fall and static line jump operations onboard Naval Station Rota, Mar. 19th, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kayla Hepburn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 08:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 957373
    VIRIN: 250320-N-AA105-1001
    Filename: DOD_110899085
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU 8 performs parachute jump operations above NAVSTA Rota, by SN Kayla Hepburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    Navy
    Sailors
    EOD
    jump ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download