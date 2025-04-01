101 CAB DART Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) conduct recovery operations on a simulated downed UH-60 Blackhawk on April 2, 2025. DART teams are responsible for recovering aircraft after they crash or become disabled and can no longer fly. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)