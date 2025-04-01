U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett completes deployment in Oceania, strengthens partnerships and maritime security 

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the maritime security cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) moor the ship on Coast Guard Base Honolulu April 1, 2025. The crew of the Midgett completed a 76-day Operation Blue Pacific patrol, traveled over 11,000 miles, and visited Tuvalu, New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson and Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)