U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett completes deployment in Oceania, strengthens partnerships and maritime security 

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the maritime security cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) moor the ship on Coast Guard Base Honolulu April 1, 2025. The crew of the Midgett completed a 76-day Operation Blue Pacific patrol, traveled over 11,000 miles, and visited Tuvalu, New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson and Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)
