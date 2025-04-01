Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett completes deployment in Oceania, strengthens partnerships and maritime security 

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson, Master Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest and Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the maritime security cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) moor the ship on Coast Guard Base Honolulu April 1, 2025. The crew of the Midgett completed a 76-day Operation Blue Pacific patrol, traveled over 11,000 miles, and visited Tuvalu, New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson and Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957333
    VIRIN: 250401-G-OX937-2001
    Filename: DOD_110898238
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uscg
    Hawaii
    return to homeport
    midgett
    wmsl
    operation blue pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download