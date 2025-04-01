Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor PFC Wataru Nakamura in Profile

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Short profile piece on Medal of Honor recipient Wataru Nakamura including remarks from his family, President Biden and Army CSA George.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 15:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957319
    VIRIN: 250104-A-QK269-1003
    Filename: DOD_110897822
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor PFC Wataru Nakamura in Profile, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor Recipient Wataru Nakamura

