    Federal EHR Testimonial - Lance Scott

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Dana Crudo 

    Defense Health Agency

    Lance Scott, Chief Technology Officer for the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM) Office and Military Veteran, talks about what the Federal Electronic Health Record means to him. Learn more at the FEHRM website at www.FEHRM.gov.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 15:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 957310
    VIRIN: 240821-O-RF869-5014
    Filename: DOD_110897700
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Federal EHR Testimonial - Lance Scott, by Dana Crudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

