Lance Scott, Chief Technology Officer for the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM) Office and Military Veteran, talks about what the Federal Electronic Health Record means to him. Learn more at the FEHRM website at www.FEHRM.gov.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 15:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|957310
|VIRIN:
|240821-O-RF869-5014
|Filename:
|DOD_110897700
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Federal EHR Testimonial - Lance Scott, by Dana Crudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.