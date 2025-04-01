Medal of Honor: Captain Hugh R. Nelson, Jr

June 5, 1966 - Near Moc Hoa, Republic of Vietnam
U.S. Army Captain Hugh R. Nelson, Jr., distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a member of the 114th Aviation Company (Airmobile Light) on June 5, 1966 near Moc Hoa, Republic of Vietnam.
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Ceremony in January 2025. On the following day, he was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes.
