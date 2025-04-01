Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor: General Richard E. Cavazos

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    June 14-15, 1953 - Vicinity of Sagimak, Korea

    Then, U.S. Army First Lieutenant Richard E. Cavazos distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty, while serving as the Company Commander, Company E, 2d Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, 3d Infantry Division, on June 14–15, 1953, in the vicinity of Sagimak, Korea.

    President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Ceremony in January 2025. On the following day, he was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 14:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

