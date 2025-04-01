June 14-15, 1953 - Vicinity of Sagimak, Korea
Then, U.S. Army First Lieutenant Richard E. Cavazos distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty, while serving as the Company Commander, Company E, 2d Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, 3d Infantry Division, on June 14–15, 1953, in the vicinity of Sagimak, Korea.
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Ceremony in January 2025. On the following day, he was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 14:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|957285
|VIRIN:
|250104-A-QK269-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110897531
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor: General Richard E. Cavazos, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.