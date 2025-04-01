Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor: Private First Class Wataru Nakamura

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    May 18, 1951 - Vicinity of P'ungch'on-ni, Korea

    U.S. Army Private First Class Wataru Nakamura distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty, while serving with Company I, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2d Infantry Division in the vicinity of P’ungch’on-ni, Korea on May 18, 1951

    President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Ceremony in January 2025. On the following day, he was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 13:35
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

