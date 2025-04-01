Medal of Honor: Private First Class Wataru Nakamura

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



May 18, 1951 - Vicinity of P'ungch'on-ni, Korea



U.S. Army Private First Class Wataru Nakamura distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty, while serving with Company I, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2d Infantry Division in the vicinity of P’ungch’on-ni, Korea on May 18, 1951



President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Ceremony in January 2025. On the following day, he was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes.