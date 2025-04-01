Flight Operations Onboard USS Iwo Jima

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2025) Two AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 “Bulldogs”, land on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway. Iwo Jima is conducting exercises designed to enhance warfighting effectiveness and interoperability as part of its advanced phase of training at sea. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)