Flight Operations Onboard USS Iwo Jima

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2025) Two AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 “Bulldogs”, land on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway. Iwo Jima is conducting exercises designed to enhance warfighting effectiveness and interoperability as part of its advanced phase of training at sea. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)
