Video tutorial for performing recovery of a disabled wheeled vehicle using the Modular Catastrophic Recovery System (MCRS), with focus on the Fifth Wheel Towing Recovery Device (FWTRD).
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 14:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957276
|VIRIN:
|250401-A-IH421-4987
|Filename:
|DOD_110897341
|Length:
|00:16:11
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Modular Catastrophic Recovery System (MCRS) - Fifth Wheel Towing Recovery Device (FWTRD), by Kelly Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.