“As we observe Sexual Assault Awareness Month, it is critical to recognize the power each of us has in shaping a safer, more compassionate world. This year’s theme, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” serves as a powerful call to action for us all to take a stand against sexual violence and to actively contribute to a culture of respect and accountability. – Col. George H. Walter, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division.
SAAPM: Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate
Army Corps of Engineers