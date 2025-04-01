Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM: Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    “As we observe Sexual Assault Awareness Month, it is critical to recognize the power each of us has in shaping a safer, more compassionate world. This year’s theme, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” serves as a powerful call to action for us all to take a stand against sexual violence and to actively contribute to a culture of respect and accountability. – Col. George H. Walter, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 13:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 957271
    VIRIN: 250317-D-RP542-9889
    Filename: DOD_110897296
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    SHARP
    Southwestern Division
    SWD
    SAAPM

