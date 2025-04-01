SAAPM: Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“As we observe Sexual Assault Awareness Month, it is critical to recognize the power each of us has in shaping a safer, more compassionate world. This year’s theme, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” serves as a powerful call to action for us all to take a stand against sexual violence and to actively contribute to a culture of respect and accountability. – Col. George H. Walter, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division.