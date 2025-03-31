Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Crew Chronicles: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah G. Cummins

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    The 145th Airlift Wing's C-17 Crew Chronicles series featuring Staff Sg.y Noah G. Cummins, 156th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 08:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 957236
    VIRIN: 250326-F-KG453-7048
    Filename: DOD_110896544
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, C-17 Crew Chronicles: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah G. Cummins, by SSgt Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    C-17
    Airmen Magazine
    Charlotte
    Raleigh
    DIMOC
    N.C.
    145th AW
    N.C.A.N.G.
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    156th Airlift Squadron
    AF-Link
    AFNEWS
    Charlotte Observer
    N.C. JFHQ
    NC National Guard Bureau
    Charlotte News Agencies

