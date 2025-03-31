Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Command Overview 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Jerry Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    From initial entry training to leader development and modernization, this video demonstrates how TRADOC serves as the foundation of the U.S. Army. It illustrates TRADOC's commitment to preparing Soldiers and units to meet the demands of Multi-Domain Operations while being a force factor in Army transformation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 07:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957231
    VIRIN: 250401-D-KT705-6389
    PIN: 02025
    Filename: DOD_110896460
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Command Overview 2025, by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    doctrine
    Army
    Command tour/Command visit
    Training & Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download