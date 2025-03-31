TRADOC Command Overview 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From initial entry training to leader development and modernization, this video demonstrates how TRADOC serves as the foundation of the U.S. Army. It illustrates TRADOC's commitment to preparing Soldiers and units to meet the demands of Multi-Domain Operations while being a force factor in Army transformation.