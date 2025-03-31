Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA Underway Recovery Test 12

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    NASA and the Department of Defense completed Underway Recovery Test 12 aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) off the coast of San Diego, March 25-31, 2025. In preparation for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts around the Moon and beyond in the Orion spacecraft, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The Department of Defense has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats and provide medical care at advanced onboard facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 23:50
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    This work, NASA Underway Recovery Test 12, by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NASA
    Navy
    USN
    URT12

