Behind the Triad for April 2025

APRIL 2025 EDITION OF THE BEHIND THE TRIAD AT FORT MCCOY: Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and 1st Sgt. Thomas Ninkovich with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, team up to give some news about April at Fort McCoy, Wis., in this edition of the Behind the Triad series. Both highlight important dates and events taking place during April as well as offering tips and advice that follow safety and preparedness requirements. See more previous editions of these videos at the Fort McCoy YouTube page, on Fort McCoy's official Facebook page, and on the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office DVIDS page. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 13:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|957163
|VIRIN:
|250331-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110894500
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
