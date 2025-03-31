Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Triad for April 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    APRIL 2025 EDITION OF THE BEHIND THE TRIAD AT FORT MCCOY: Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and 1st Sgt. Thomas Ninkovich with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, team up to give some news about April at Fort McCoy, Wis., in this edition of the Behind the Triad series. Both highlight important dates and events taking place during April as well as offering tips and advice that follow safety and preparedness requirements. See more previous editions of these videos at the Fort McCoy YouTube page, on Fort McCoy's official Facebook page, and on the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office DVIDS page. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 13:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 957163
    VIRIN: 250331-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110894500
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Triad for April 2025, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    behind the triad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download