IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 9: CEMIRT Aircraft Arresting Systems Branch Team

Civil Engineer Maintenance Inspection and Repair Team (CEMIRT) Aircraft Arresting Systems Branch Team



CEMIRT provides Air Force-wide specialized maintenance, installation and repair support on electrical distribution systems, power production systems, aircraft arresting systems, and heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems during peacetime and emergency response operations. This month, we take a closer look at the Aircraft Arresting Systems Branch Team. This team ensures that the Barrier Arresting system is fully operational, allowing pilots to safely execute emergency landings, and landings on short runways.