    IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 9: CEMIRT Aircraft Arresting Systems Branch Team

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Luke Allen and John Goddin

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Civil Engineer Maintenance Inspection and Repair Team (CEMIRT) Aircraft Arresting Systems Branch Team

    CEMIRT provides Air Force-wide specialized maintenance, installation and repair support on electrical distribution systems, power production systems, aircraft arresting systems, and heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems during peacetime and emergency response operations. This month, we take a closer look at the Aircraft Arresting Systems Branch Team. This team ensures that the Barrier Arresting system is fully operational, allowing pilots to safely execute emergency landings, and landings on short runways.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 13:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 957162
    VIRIN: 250331-F-HE309-1001
    Filename: DOD_110894466
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 9: CEMIRT Aircraft Arresting Systems Branch Team, by Luke Allen and John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall AFB
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    CEMIRT
    Team Tuesday

