The History of the Chief Master Sergeant Rank: A Tribute from VSFB

A video tribute to the history of the Chief Master Sergeant rank for the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 31, 2025. The rank of Chief Master Sergeant was created by Congress in 1958 through the Career Compensation Act. The creation of these higher enlisted ranks reflects the continued growing complexity and technological advancements in the U.S. Air Force, requiring more experienced and skilled leaders. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)