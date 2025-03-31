Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The History of the Chief Master Sergeant Rank: A Tribute from VSFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A video tribute to the history of the Chief Master Sergeant rank for the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 31, 2025. The rank of Chief Master Sergeant was created by Congress in 1958 through the Career Compensation Act. The creation of these higher enlisted ranks reflects the continued growing complexity and technological advancements in the U.S. Air Force, requiring more experienced and skilled leaders. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 13:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 957161
    VIRIN: 253103-X-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_110894409
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The History of the Chief Master Sergeant Rank: A Tribute from VSFB, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    rank
    Chief
    air force
    CMSgt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download