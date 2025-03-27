The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957157" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Cutting Edge is a podcast hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, Deputy to the Commanding General, which explores the unique capabilities across DEVCOM, and talks to its world-class scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff about ongoing projects and leadership development.



This episode features Dr. Bob Kimball, Chief Scientist at DEVCOM C5ISR Center. In the episode, they discuss cyber security, Army networks and generative artificial intelligence among other topics.