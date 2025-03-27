Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behavioral Threat Assessment

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Charles Zapata 

    Office of Special Investigations

    This is a 4.5 hour training provided for mental health providers - psychologists, psychiatrists, LCSWs, and counselors. It is intended to establish foundational knowledge in behavioral threat assessment (BTA) - a systematic, fact-finding process of assessing individuals who are a concern for targeted violence, and the gold standard of assessing concerning individuals, according to the American Psychological Association. This training also provides strategies to consider when mitigating and managing threats. Lastly, it provides a review of HIPAA and ethical standards as they pertain to BTA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957150
    VIRIN: 250331-O-QO020-7304
    Filename: DOD_110894119
    Length: 04:22:35
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behavioral Threat Assessment, by Charles Zapata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

