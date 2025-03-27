video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a 4.5 hour training provided for mental health providers - psychologists, psychiatrists, LCSWs, and counselors. It is intended to establish foundational knowledge in behavioral threat assessment (BTA) - a systematic, fact-finding process of assessing individuals who are a concern for targeted violence, and the gold standard of assessing concerning individuals, according to the American Psychological Association. This training also provides strategies to consider when mitigating and managing threats. Lastly, it provides a review of HIPAA and ethical standards as they pertain to BTA.