This is a 4.5 hour training provided for mental health providers - psychologists, psychiatrists, LCSWs, and counselors. It is intended to establish foundational knowledge in behavioral threat assessment (BTA) - a systematic, fact-finding process of assessing individuals who are a concern for targeted violence, and the gold standard of assessing concerning individuals, according to the American Psychological Association. This training also provides strategies to consider when mitigating and managing threats. Lastly, it provides a review of HIPAA and ethical standards as they pertain to BTA.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 11:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957150
|VIRIN:
|250331-O-QO020-7304
|Filename:
|DOD_110894119
|Length:
|04:22:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behavioral Threat Assessment, by Charles Zapata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.