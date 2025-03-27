USS Higgins Shore Fire-figthing water training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Damage Controlman 1st Class James Hartman from Havelock, North Carolina provides hands on shore firemain training on the For’ Castle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 18, 2025. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 2nd Class David Macon)