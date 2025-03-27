Damage Controlman 1st Class James Hartman from Havelock, North Carolina provides hands on shore firemain training on the For’ Castle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 18, 2025. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 2nd Class David Macon)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 11:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957148
|VIRIN:
|250318-N-BW272-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110894110
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Higgins Shore Fire-figthing water training, by PO2 David Macon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.