    USS Higgins Shore Fire-figthing water training

    JAPAN

    03.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Macon 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Damage Controlman 1st Class James Hartman from Havelock, North Carolina provides hands on shore firemain training on the For’ Castle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 18, 2025. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 2nd Class David Macon)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 11:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957148
    VIRIN: 250318-N-BW272-1001
    Filename: DOD_110894110
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Shore Fire-figthing water training, by PO2 David Macon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire fighting and hose handling training

