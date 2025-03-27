Joint Sling Load Operation Training between Philippine and US Army Soldiers

Soldiers with the Philippine Army 5th, 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army with the Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division conducted combined Sling Load Tactical Operations training during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 27, 2025. Salaknib is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, designed to improve interoperability, enhance capabilities, and strengthen the partnership built through decades of shared training and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Smith, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 04:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957112
|VIRIN:
|250327-A-OL548-4623
|Filename:
|DOD_110893724
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
