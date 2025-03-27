Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Sling Load Operation Training between Philippine and US Army Soldiers

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Smith 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the Philippine Army 5th, 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army with the Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division conducted combined Sling Load Tactical Operations training during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 27, 2025. Salaknib is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, designed to improve interoperability, enhance capabilities, and strengthen the partnership built through decades of shared training and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Smith, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Sling Load Operation Training between Philippine and US Army Soldiers, by SGT Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Philippines
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib25

