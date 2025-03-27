Teaser: MAREX 2025

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25.3 are set to participate in Marine Exercise 2025 near Cotabato City, Mindanao, Philippines during March 31 – April 11, 2025. MAREX 2025 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Philippine Marine Corps designed to further enhance relationships, interoperability, and combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe Music: Hunted Down composed by Paul Lawler/dewolfemusic.com)
