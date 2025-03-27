Teaser: MAREX 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25.3 are set to participate in Marine Exercise 2025 near Cotabato City, Mindanao, Philippines during March 31 – April 11, 2025. MAREX 2025 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Philippine Marine Corps designed to further enhance relationships, interoperability, and combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe Music: Hunted Down composed by Paul Lawler/dewolfemusic.com)