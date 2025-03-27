Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COTABATO, PHILIPPINES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25.3 are set to participate in Marine Exercise 2025 near Cotabato City, Mindanao, Philippines during March 31 – April 11, 2025. MAREX 2025 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Philippine Marine Corps designed to further enhance relationships, interoperability, and combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe Music: Hunted Down composed by Paul Lawler/dewolfemusic.com)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 02:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957102
    VIRIN: 250327-M-LU593-1001
    Filename: DOD_110893626
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: COTABATO, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teaser: MAREX 2025, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Interoperability
    MAREX
    I MEF
    MRF-D 25.3
    1MBde

