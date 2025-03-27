A-Roll; Recovery Efforts Continue at Site of Submerged Vehicle in Search for Missing Soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957080" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Ehrick Costello, Officer In Charge of the diving team, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kyla Blackshear, Physician Assistant, 3rd Battalion 69th Armor Regiment, explain their roles in the continuation of recovery efforts for a U.S. Army M88 Hercules recovery vehicle submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area in Pabradė, Lithuania, March 30, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)