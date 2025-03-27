U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Ehrick Costello, Officer In Charge of the diving team, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kyla Blackshear, Physician Assistant, 3rd Battalion 69th Armor Regiment, explain their roles in the continuation of recovery efforts for a U.S. Army M88 Hercules recovery vehicle submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area in Pabradė, Lithuania, March 30, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 00:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|957080
|VIRIN:
|250330-Z-FK430-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110893122
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A-Roll; Recovery Efforts Continue at Site of Submerged Vehicle in Search for Missing Soldiers, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.