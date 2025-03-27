Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Veterinary Soldier Competes in Best Squad Competition to Motivate Others

    FORT MCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Spc. Manuel Chavoya, a veterinary food inspection specialist with the San Diego, Ca. based 7352nd Veterinary Detachment, said he is excited to learn and share with his unit the experiences he had participating in the Best Squad Competition hosted by the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command and Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command at Fort McCoy, Wis. on March 29, 2025. Chavoya said that events like the Best Squad Competition allow Soldiers to step outside of their comfort zone and their military occupational specialty to compete against peers and gain experiences that will last a lifetime. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 03.30.2025 15:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957074
    VIRIN: 250329-A-YH571-4478
    Filename: DOD_110893036
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT MCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Veterinary Soldier Competes in Best Squad Competition to Motivate Others, by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Veterinary Food Inspection Specialist
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    AR-MEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    Best Squad Competition 2025
    7352 Veterinary Detachment

