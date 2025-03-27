Army Reserve Veterinary Soldier Competes in Best Squad Competition to Motivate Others

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Spc. Manuel Chavoya, a veterinary food inspection specialist with the San Diego, Ca. based 7352nd Veterinary Detachment, said he is excited to learn and share with his unit the experiences he had participating in the Best Squad Competition hosted by the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command and Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command at Fort McCoy, Wis. on March 29, 2025. Chavoya said that events like the Best Squad Competition allow Soldiers to step outside of their comfort zone and their military occupational specialty to compete against peers and gain experiences that will last a lifetime. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)