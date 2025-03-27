Chief Warrant Officer One, Raul Valencia, UH-60 Aviator for for Medical Evacuation Unit, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Sgt Evan McPhee, Crew Chief for Medical Evacuation Unit, 25th Infantry Division, conduct aircrew coordination training during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines on March 24, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daria Jackson, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2025 05:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957039
|VIRIN:
|250325-A-HK778-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_110892041
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US and Philippine Army Conduct Aircrew Coordination Training, by SGT Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS
