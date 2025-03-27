US and Philippine Army Conduct Aircrew Coordination Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Warrant Officer One, Raul Valencia, UH-60 Aviator for for Medical Evacuation Unit, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Sgt Evan McPhee, Crew Chief for Medical Evacuation Unit, 25th Infantry Division, conduct aircrew coordination training during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines on March 24, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daria Jackson, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)