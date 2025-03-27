Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and Philippine Army Conduct Aircrew Coordination Training

    PHILIPPINES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daria Jackson 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer One, Raul Valencia, UH-60 Aviator for for Medical Evacuation Unit, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Sgt Evan McPhee, Crew Chief for Medical Evacuation Unit, 25th Infantry Division, conduct aircrew coordination training during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines on March 24, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daria Jackson, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.29.2025 05:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957039
    VIRIN: 250325-A-HK778-1013
    Filename: DOD_110892041
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: PH

    USARPAC
    Philippines
    INDOPACOM
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib25

