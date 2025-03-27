Soldiers with the Philippine Artillery Regiment and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion 11th Field Artillery Regiment conduct a SMEE (Subject Matter Expert Exchange) on Big Three Verification in preparation for Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 20, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Christopher Smith, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2025 07:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957035
|VIRIN:
|250321-A-YX677-3215
|Filename:
|DOD_110892011
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Artillery Big Three Verification Reel, by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.