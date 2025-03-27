U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, from McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover with UH-60 Black Hawk and 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command CH-47 Chinook helicopters continue to work fire suppression missions March 28, 2025. The aircraft filled helicopter buckets at Atagahi Lake and dropped the water at the North side of Table Rock Mountain. U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 22:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957030
|VIRIN:
|250328-A-AW371-7130
|Filename:
|DOD_110891834
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina Guard helicopters conduct missions on North side of Table Rock Mountain, by SGT Elizabeth Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard Bureau
Army National Guard