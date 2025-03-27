Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Christian Bautista - Mariners At Bat

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Heather Clements 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    Senior Airman Christian Bautista reads the at bat for Cal Raleigh, Mitch Haniger, and Mitch Garver.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 18:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957021
    VIRIN: 250310-F-VH373-3893
    Filename: DOD_110891772
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Christian Bautista - Mariners At Bat, by MSgt Heather Clements, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

