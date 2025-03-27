Senior Airman Christian Bautista reads the at bat for Cal Raleigh, Mitch Haniger, and Mitch Garver.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 18:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957021
|VIRIN:
|250310-F-VH373-3893
|Filename:
|DOD_110891772
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Airman Christian Bautista - Mariners At Bat, by MSgt Heather Clements, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.