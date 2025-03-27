Lieutenant Colonel Julia Buell reads the at bat for Jorge Polanco, Donovan Solano, Ryan Bliss, and J.P. Crawfords.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 18:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957018
|VIRIN:
|250310-F-VH373-9440
|Filename:
|DOD_110891764
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lieutenant Colonel Julia Buell - Mariners At Bat, by MSgt Heather Clements, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.