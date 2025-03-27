Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lieutenant Colonel Julia Buell - Mariners At Bat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Heather Clements 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    Lieutenant Colonel Julia Buell reads the at bat for Jorge Polanco, Donovan Solano, Ryan Bliss, and J.P. Crawfords.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 18:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957018
    VIRIN: 250310-F-VH373-9440
    Filename: DOD_110891764
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lieutenant Colonel Julia Buell - Mariners At Bat, by MSgt Heather Clements, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download