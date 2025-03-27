Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sergeant Tyler Bivens - Mariners At Bat

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Heather Clements 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    Staff Sergeant Tyler Bivens reads the at bat for Victor Robles, Luke Raley and Mitch Haniger.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 18:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957017
    VIRIN: 250310-F-VH373-1218
    Filename: DOD_110891763
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MLBMariners

