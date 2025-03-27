Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOUNTAIN PHASE OF RANGER SCHOOL

    DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Ranger Students, assigned to Bravo and Charlie Company, 5th Ranger Training Battalion, conducts mountaineering, hoist, patrols, and air assault operations with support from a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to 4th Ranger Training Battalion (Ravens) at Camp Frank D. Merrill, Dahlonega, Georgia, March 18-28, 2025. These Ranger Students are in Mountain Phase of Ranger School, halfway through their journey to earning the right to wear the Ranger Tab.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    Location: DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, US

    RANGER SCHOOL
    COMBAT CAMERA
    ARMY RANGERS
    MOUNTAIN PHASE
    5TH RTB

