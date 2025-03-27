U.S. Army Ranger Students, assigned to Bravo and Charlie Company, 5th Ranger Training Battalion, conducts mountaineering, hoist, patrols, and air assault operations with support from a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to 4th Ranger Training Battalion (Ravens) at Camp Frank D. Merrill, Dahlonega, Georgia, March 18-28, 2025. These Ranger Students are in Mountain Phase of Ranger School, halfway through their journey to earning the right to wear the Ranger Tab.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)
|03.28.2025
|03.28.2025 17:25
|Package
|957010
|250328-A-BZ540-1001
|DOD_110891732
|00:02:58
|DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, US
|1
|1
