Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Spotlight: Damien Harris

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Paris Hayes 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldier Spotlight featuring, Staff Sgt. Damien Harris, a ammunitions specialist for the Alabama National Guard, these interviews were conducted during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 17:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957009
    VIRIN: 241204-A-MF120-6044
    PIN: 241204
    Filename: DOD_110891731
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Spotlight: Damien Harris, by PFC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Soldier Spotlight
    Alabama National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download