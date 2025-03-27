Soldier Spotlight: Damien Harris

Soldier Spotlight featuring, Staff Sgt. Damien Harris, a ammunitions specialist for the Alabama National Guard, these interviews were conducted during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|12.04.2024
|03.28.2025 17:19
|Video Productions
|957009
|241204-A-MF120-6044
|241204
|DOD_110891731
|00:00:34
|ALABAMA, US
|0
|0
