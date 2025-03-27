CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk Avionics

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Aviation Brigade Advanced Individual Training school 15 Novembers and 15 Foxes train on crucial maintenance and electrical tasks for the CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2025. Army aviation mechanics and electricians are critical to keeping helicopters in the sky and ensuring our air, land, and sea dominance. (U.S. Air Force video Olivia Bithell)
|03.12.2025
|03.28.2025 16:05
|Package
|956992
|250312-F-QI804-1001
|DOD_110891520
|00:01:36
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
