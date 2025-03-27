CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk Avionics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Aviation Brigade Advanced Individual Training school 15 Novembers and 15 Foxes train on crucial maintenance and electrical tasks for the CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2025. Army aviation mechanics and electricians are critical to keeping helicopters in the sky and ensuring our air, land, and sea dominance. (U.S. Air Force video Olivia Bithell)