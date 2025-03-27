Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk Avionics

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Aviation Brigade Advanced Individual Training school 15 Novembers and 15 Foxes train on crucial maintenance and electrical tasks for the CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2025. Army aviation mechanics and electricians are critical to keeping helicopters in the sky and ensuring our air, land, and sea dominance. (U.S. Air Force video Olivia Bithell)

    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    Chinook
    Helicopters
    Blackhawk
    Ft. Eustis
    JBLE
    128th Aviation Brigade

