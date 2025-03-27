NAWCTSD’s Mobile NEST Aims to Innovate Training for Sailors at Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956980" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division's (NAWCTSD) Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D® (MRTS 3D®) team developed the Mobile Navy Enhanced Simulation for Training (Mobile NEST) software to innovate training accessibility in the Department of Defense (DoD). In this video MRTS 3D® team members explain the capabilities that Mobile NEST presents for the future of training in the DoD. (U.S Navy Video by Brandan Hollis)